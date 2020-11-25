Coterie deliver deep reflections in new single ‘In The Fire’

Alternative-soul outfit COTERIE have dropped a new single, ‘In The Fire’, and announced additional shows to their short run of home state appearances.

‘In The Fire’ – the follow-up to September’s ‘Say Goodbye’ – was written by all four brothers that make up COTERIE from their garage studio at their Perth home.

In a press release, lead vocalist Tyler Fisher said, “This is the first time we’re releasing a home job!”

Advertisement

“‘In The Fire’ is the human condition,” the band continued, describing the sentiments of the track. “We love when it’s too late, we appreciate once it’s gone and we desire the things that were never good for us in the first place.

“It’s an up yours to the romanticised ideas of what could’ve been.”

Watch the official lyric video below:

The band enlisted the mixing skills of Middle Kids‘ Tim Fritz and the production talents of Holy Holy‘s Oscar Dawson (Alex Lahey, Ali Barter).

On producing ‘In The Fire’, Dawson remarked, “Really this is an emotive statement with a powerful lead vocal from Tyler Fisher.

Advertisement

“His voice speaks worlds and as soon as I heard that, I thought – what more do we need? Not a great deal; it was really building the elements around the voice that followed.”

The new single comes just as COTERIE prepare to kick off a staggered string of home state shows, beginning at the Prince Of Wales Hotel in Bunbury, WA, tomorrow (November 27). The band also announced today they’ve added more dates to their WA run, which you can find below.

COTERIE tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 27 – The Prince of Wales Hotel, Bunbury WA

DECEMBER

Friday 18 – Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough WA

JANUARY 2021

Saturday 16 – Cool Perth Nights, Rosemount Hotel, Fremantle WA

Friday 22 – Bunbury Fringe Festival, Bunbury WA



FEBRUARY

Friday 26 – Nannup Music Festival, Nannup WA

Saturday 27 – Nannup Music Festival, Nannup WA

Sunday 28 – Nannup Music Festival, Nannup WA

APRIL

Tuesday 6 – By The C festival, City Beach, Perth WA