Coterie return with a wistful new single, ‘Bless My Soul’

Perth indie-rock outfit Coterie are back today with a new single, the wistful, piano-driven ‘Bless My Soul’.

Built with shimmering guitars, penetrating drum beats and reflective lyrics, ‘Bless My Soul’ is an introspective look at toxic behaviours that hold people back.

Listen to ‘Bless My Soul’ below:

Advertisement

“Obsessively questioning our decisions, and the constant second-guessing we put into becoming the “right” person, can sometimes hold us back from being that person in the first place,” vocalist Tyler Fisher said of the track’s meaning in a press statement.

Coterie – made up of brothers Tyler, Joshua, Brandford and Conrad – will launch the single on Saturday (May 1) at Fremantle’s Freo Social, performing with special guests Ghost Care, Dear Sunday and ARKO.

Since the release of their triple J Unearthed-supported breakout single ‘Where We Began’ in 2019, the four brothers have put out an additional four singles – ‘Salvation’, ‘In The Fire’ and ‘Say Goodbye’, the latter of which was penned and recorded by Coterie from their garage studio at their home in Perth.

They undertook a staggered home state tour last summer, with the band promising regularly on their social media that they will hit up Australia’s east coast as soon as COVID restrictions allow.