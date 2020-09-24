Coterie share emotionally potent new single, ‘Say Goodbye’

Perth outfit COTERIE have released a new single, ‘Say Goodbye’, today (September 24).

The track, co-written by indie-pop hybrids COTERIE and fellow WA muso Hauskey, is a reflective and sombre offering. It follows on from the band’s debut single ‘Where We Began’, released late last year, and its follow-up, ‘Salvation’ back in January.

The official music video for ‘Say Goodbye’ also dropped today. In it, we see COTERIE performing in a stripped-out bus they’d purchased pre-coronavirus with the intention of touring, their sweet sound accentuated against a minimalist backdrop.

Watch the video below:

In a press release, lead vocalist Tyler Fisher – one of the four brothers that make up COTERIE – explained the story behind the song.

“Honestly, it was just a song that fell out. It all happened in about half an hour,” he said.

“It’s about the humanity of everything in this life. Nothing is forever… Saying goodbye is inevitable in a fleeting world. We wrote this song with that in mind; everyone knows this feeling – we all ‘Say Goodbye’ at some point.”

Since the release of their debut single, COTERIE have been making tracks on their local scene, selling out a month-long residency at Scarborough’s El Grotto in February followed closely by stints at Perth venues The Bird and Indian Ocean.