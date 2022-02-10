Could Kendrick Lamar be about to drop a new single?

According to hip-hop media executive Ebro Darden, Kendrick Lamar will be releasing a new single this week.

According to Darden, the current co-host Apple Music’s Rap Life Review, Lamar’s camp confirmed that the rapper will be dropping a new song ahead of his performance at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show.

On yesterday’s episode of Rap Life Review (February 9), the topic of Kendrick releasing new was music was being discussed before Darden said: “What I’m reading here provided by our producer Sasha… the way this reads, it sounds like it’s confirmed that we will get a single from Kendrick Lamar before his performance.”

He went on to read out exactly what was written, quoting, “with the release of his single to be debuted ahead of the performance.”

Earlier this month, an inside source told Billboard that a new single from Lamar may arrive in February.

Last year, fans thought new music was imminent following a change of his Spotify profile picture. Speculation was then further fuelled when Kendrick registered a host of new songs with ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers). The rumours came after Lamar announced his final album for longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment in a letter to fans.

Kendrick Lamar hasn’t released an album since 2017’s ‘Damn‘ but did curate the soundtrack to 2018’s Black Panther.

On Sunday (February 13) Lamar will join Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige on stage at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Speaking about the show, Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s VP of marketing said “artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”

However yesterday (February 9) a lawsuit was filed against Snoop Dogg, accusing the rapper of sexual assault.