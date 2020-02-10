Could Lil Nas X possibly be teasing a Wiggles remix of ‘Rodeo’?

Lil Nas X has taken to Twitter to ‘tease’ a new remix of his single ‘Rodeo’ by none other than The Wiggles – who have since responded to the proposed collaboration.
The genre-bending American artist best known for his trap country hit ‘Old Town Road’ just released a video for a remix of ‘Rodeo’ featuring New York rapper – and Lil Nas X’s namesake – Nas. Both tracks appear on Lil Nas X’s debut EP, ‘7’.
Just hours ago, Nas X tweeted “Y’all ready??!!” alongside supposed album art for The Wiggles’ remix of ‘Rodeo’. In the image, Nas X reclines behind the original, now-inactive lineup of the beloved Aussie children’s music group – namely Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt, Greg Page and Anthony Field – who pose in the foreground.
y’all ready??!! pic.twitter.com/EjZqTGVzeS
— nope (@LilNasX) February 10, 2020
The Wiggles have since responded to the proposed remix on Instagram, reposting Nas X’s image to their Instagram Story with the caption: “We don’t know what’s happening but this is amazing”, along with the cry-laughing emoji. See it below:
Fans know to take Lil Nas X’s remix announcements with a pinch of salt: Last year he declared that he would release 25 remixes of ‘Panini’, though only one has been released to date (it featured North Carolina rapper DaBaby).
Lil Nas X has also previously taken to Twitter to publicly wish for ‘Old Town Road’ remixes featuring Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey. Though the respective icons of country and R&B have responded favourably to those playful requests, as you can see below, those remixes have not materialised.
🐴🦄 @LilNasX https://t.co/jD8WgNNNPI pic.twitter.com/WQWwW7sbi2
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 17, 2019
One Sweet Town Road! https://t.co/Y30tSz2Fhw pic.twitter.com/viPrYNAnfM
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 13, 2019
Though the original Wiggles lineup is no longer active, they did reunite last month for two 18+ bushfire relief concerts. At the first concert, original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page went into cardiac arrest on stage and was hospitalised. He was discharged a few days afterwards, and continued to recover at home.