Could Zayn Malik also be going country on his next album?

Zayn Malik looks set to release a new country-inspired solo album.

The former One Direction member is currently working on his fourth studio record, which will follow on from 2021’s ‘Nobody Is Listening’.

That’s according to Grammy-winning country music producer Dave Cobb, who spoke about the forthcoming project in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

“What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it,” said Cobb, who is co-producing the album. “I feel as if this record is removing the glass from his spirit directly to his fans.”

He added: “Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul.”

Cobb, who is based in Nashville, Tennessee, has previously collaborated with the likes of Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson and John Prine. He also served as a producer on Take That‘s 2023 album ‘This Life’, and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s soundtrack to A Star Is Born.

There is currently no release date or title for Malik’s next LP, but it will be his first on new label Mercury Records.

Rolling Stone noted that the album would see the singer “explore new sonic territory and lean into pairing his unmistakable vocals with live instrumentation”. The outlet said Malik had spent “several years” writing the material at his home in rural Pennsylvania before enlisting Cobb.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast last year, Malik teased: “I’m doing a record I don’t think people are really gonna expect. It’s a different sound for me.”

He continued: “And it’s got some more narrative going on, like real-life experiences and stuff. My daughter’s mentioned in there a couple of times.”

Malik’s pivot to country music would follow the likes of Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey and Post Malone stepping into the genre recently.

Beyoncé is due to release her next album ‘Renaissance Act II’ next month. The singer has already shared two singles from the project, ’16 Carriages’ and ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’, with the latter making her the first Black woman to reach Number One on the US country chart.

Country icon Dolly Parton has even given Queen Bey her blessing, saying she was “very excited” about her new sound.

Zayn Malik released the single ‘Love Like This’ last July. He explained at the time: “I’m working on my new album currently that is coming soon, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next.”