Childish Gambino’s new album ‘3.15.20’ has landed – listen

Donald Glover‘s new album under his Childish Gambino moniker looks to have been officially released.

The record was initially put online for only 12 hours last Sunday (March 15) before it was removed. Yesterday (March 21) a mysterious countdown clock appeared on the artist’s ‘Donald Glover Presents’ website, leading to speculation that either more new music could be on the way or that the record that vanished last week would become available online permanently.

‘3.15.20’ consists of mostly new music, and features collaborators including Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Ludwig Göransson. Glover’s 2019 single ‘Algorhythm’, which he shared via an augmented reality app, also features.

The music that was initially released last weekend included Gambino’s 2018 single ‘Feels Like Summer’. Also featured was ‘Warlords’, a track debuted at Gambino’s Coachella show last year.

The album comes in two forms: as track-by-track under Childish Gambino via streaming platforms, and as a continuous play version under the same “Donald Glover Presents” project – now back up on the website.

Reviewing the brief appearance of the album online, NME wrote: “Glover’s team-up with Ariana Grande on ‘Time’…would be a sure-fire hit should it ever be officially released, given the two stars’ effortless vocal link-up over synth-drums seemingly borrowed from Daft Punk.

“Elsewhere, 21 Savage and SZA provide captivating features on the the neo funk-charged ‘Vibrate’ as Glover explores the Prince-level capabilities of his ever-improving vocal range, which he manages to break further new ground on with the arresting stand-out ‘Under The Sun’.

“It’s here that he throatily preaches above a soulful live band about “trying to put the spirit in your Yeezy Boosts” with the kind of gospel gusto regularly seen at Kanye West‘s ‘Sunday Service’ sessions — which Glover attended during last year’s Coachella.”

In 2018 Glover announced plans to retire his Childish Gambino project.

Speaking to reporters after winning the Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song ‘Redbone’ in 2018, Glover also said that he stood by his decision to bring the curtain down on the project.

“I stand by that,” Glover said. “I’m really appreciative of this [Grammy]. I’m making another project right now. But I like endings, I think they’re important to progress.

“I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them we wouldn’t have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think endings are good because they force things to get better.”