Counting Crows announce Bluesfest sideshows for April 2023

Counting Crows have announced their first headlining Australasian shows in eight years, taking place this April around their return to Byron Bay Bluesfest.

The Australian shows will take place from late March to early April, taking place in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. They will also perform in New Zealand, heading to Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington in the week prior to their Australian shows.

The band are touring in support of their latest EP, ‘Butter Miracle, Suite One’, which was released in May of 2021. ‘Suite Two’ is expected at some point in 2023; when combined with the previous EP, it will form the band’s eighth studio album.

Advertisement

A pre-sale for the shows will run from 10am local time tomorrow (November 9), with the general sale following at 11am the following day. VIP ticket packages are available for all shows – they include access to an exclusive soundcheck performance from the band and an autographed lyric sheet. Tickets for the Adelaide and Sydney shows can be found here, while Christchurch ticketing can be accessed here, and both the Melbourne and remaining New Zealand dates can be found here.

Counting Crows will play at Bluesfest alongside the recently-announced Beck, as well as Elvis Costello, Gang Of Youths, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mavis Staples and many more acts. The American pop-rock band made their return to touring in August of 2021, playing their first run of shows in two years. Bluesfest, meanwhile, made its return in April after two consecutive cancellations.

Away from touring, Counting Crows found themselves in the news earlier this year when Stranger Things actor David Harbour revealed that their 1993 hit ‘Mr. Jones’ would be the song that “saved” him from the show’s villain, Vecna.

Counting Crows’ ‘Butter Miracle’ tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 23 – Christchurch, Town Hall

Saturday 25 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Monday 27 – Wellington, Michael Fowler Centre

Thursday 30 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

APRIL

Tuesday 4 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Friday 7 – Byron Bay, Bluesfest

Sunday 9 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre