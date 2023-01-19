Frank Turner has been added to Counting Crows’ Australian and New Zealand tour

English folk-punk singer-songwriter Frank Turner has been added to Counting Crows‘ forthcoming Australian and New Zealand tour.

Turner will join Counting Crows on all eight of the band’s headline shows in March and April. He will not, however, be appearing at this year’s edition of Bluesfest in Byron Bay (or its satellite event in Perth), where Counting Crows are scheduled to perform alongside the likes of The Doobie Brothers, John Butler and many others.

Counting Crows’ tour – with Turner in tow – will kick off March 23 at Christchurch Town Hall with further headline dates in Auckland, Wellington, Adelaide and Melbourne before it wraps up with shows at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on April 9 and 11. See dates and venues below – tickets to remaining shows are on sale now.

Advertisement

The upcoming dates will mark Turner’s first visit to Australia in over four years. He last toured the country in late 2018. A planned 2020 tour was later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Turner last performed in Australia, he has released two more albums: 2019’s ‘No Man’s Land’ – a concept album about various women throughout history – along with last year’s ‘FTHC’.

The latter album saw Turner confront themes like the death of his friend – Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison – on ‘A Wave Across a Bay’, examine his new relationship with his trans parent on ‘Miranda’, and collaborate with Biffy Clyro‘s Simon Neil on ‘The Resurrectionists’. In his home country, the album scored Turner his first-ever number one album.

Counting Crows’ ‘Butter Miracle’ tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 23 – Christchurch, Town Hall

Saturday 25 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Monday 27 – Wellington, Michael Fowler Centre

Thursday 30 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Perth, Bluesfest*

Tuesday 4 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre (sold out)

Thursday 6 – Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Friday 7 – Byron Bay, Bluesfest*

Sunday 9 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre (sold out)

Tuesday 11 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

*Frank Turner not appearing