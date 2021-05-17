Kasey Chambers, Andy Golledge to play new Country & Inner Western festival

Kasey Chambers, Brad Cox, Tex Perkins and Andy Golledge have been announced as part of the inaugural Country & Inner Western festival.

Describing itself as one of the most original country music festivals on the calendar, the two-day event will take place across various venues in Newtown and surrounding suburbs in Sydney’s Inner West.

The first day (Saturday June 12) will feature Chambers, Cox, Wagons, the Andy Golledge Band, William Crighton, The Morrisons and Harmony Byrne.

The following day (June 13) will see Tex Perkins covering Johnny Cash, along with sets from All Our Exes Live In Texas, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, Leroy Macqueen, Babitha and Lady Lyon.

Tickets are available to purchase now via Oztix and Music & Booze co.

Country & Inner Western will showcase artists up close and personal, as they perform in a variety of small bars, pubs and open spaces across Newtown, Enmore and Erskineville.

Select venues include everything from beloved local haunts (Midnight Special, Jacoby’s, The Duke of Enmore) and record and clothing stores (Route 66, Cotton Mouth, Papa Disco) to bigger establishments like Waywards, The Union and Kelly’s On King.

Country & Inner Western is presented as part of Sydney Solstice, a new Destination NSW initiative to celebrate music, arts and hospitality across Sydney. Other events include the Metro Theatre’s ‘7 Day Weekend’ concert series, featuring Camp Cope, which was also announced earlier today (May 17).

