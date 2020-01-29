News Music News

Courteneers share haunting final Emma Jane Unsworth video for new single ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’

It's the third in a trilogy of clips

Damian Jones
Courteeners Liam Fray. Credit: Jenn Five/NME

Courteeners have shared the final video by author Emma Jane Unsworth for new single ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’.

The clip, which you can view below, is the third in a trilogy of clips as part of a short film made for the band by the writer after ‘Heavy Jacket’ and ‘Better Man’.

It sees frontman Liam Fray singing the track while a young girl, who has featured in all the previous videos, has an outer body experience while hospital staff operate on her.

Advertisement

The band recently shared the single ahead of the release of their new album ‘More. Again. Forever.

“As many of you know, I’m a massive fan Of acclaimed author Emma Jane Unsworth’s work – so I’m especially excited to announce that when we asked Emma to write something specifically for the band, she said ‘yes’!” Fray previously explained.

“The short story she delivered – titled Better – has been made into a short film that comprises of three Courteeners music videos. The three separate parts of the story will be also available to read online to coincide with their corresponding video.”

Emma Jane Unsworth is from Bury, Greater Manchester, and has had two novels published: Hungry, the Stars and Everything and Animals. The latter, released in 2014, was optioned by BAFTA-nominated producer Sarah Brocklehurst and awarded BFI funding with Unsworth tasked with writing the screenplay. The film, directed by Australian director Sophie Hyde, starring Holliday Grainger and filmed in Dublin, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019.

Advertisement

Reviewing the band’s album, NME recently awarded the record four stars and described it as their most “focussed and adventurous work to date”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.