Courteneers share haunting final Emma Jane Unsworth video for new single ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’

Courteeners have shared the final video by author Emma Jane Unsworth for new single ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’.

The clip, which you can view below, is the third in a trilogy of clips as part of a short film made for the band by the writer after ‘Heavy Jacket’ and ‘Better Man’.

It sees frontman Liam Fray singing the track while a young girl, who has featured in all the previous videos, has an outer body experience while hospital staff operate on her.

The band recently shared the single ahead of the release of their new album ‘More. Again. Forever.

NEW VIDEO – ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’ the official video based on the third & final chapter of @emjaneunsworth’s wonderful short story 'Better' written especially for her collaboration with the band. You can watch the full video now at the following link: https://t.co/hVJJLn3swa pic.twitter.com/6S6q9IqGbw — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) January 29, 2020

“As many of you know, I’m a massive fan Of acclaimed author Emma Jane Unsworth’s work – so I’m especially excited to announce that when we asked Emma to write something specifically for the band, she said ‘yes’!” Fray previously explained.

“The short story she delivered – titled Better – has been made into a short film that comprises of three Courteeners music videos. The three separate parts of the story will be also available to read online to coincide with their corresponding video.”

Emma Jane Unsworth is from Bury, Greater Manchester, and has had two novels published: Hungry, the Stars and Everything and Animals. The latter, released in 2014, was optioned by BAFTA-nominated producer Sarah Brocklehurst and awarded BFI funding with Unsworth tasked with writing the screenplay. The film, directed by Australian director Sophie Hyde, starring Holliday Grainger and filmed in Dublin, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019.

Reviewing the band’s album, NME recently awarded the record four stars and described it as their most “focussed and adventurous work to date”.