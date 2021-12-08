Courtney Barnett adds additional shows to her 2022 Australian tour

Courtney Barnett has added additional tour dates to her March run of headline shows, it was announced today (December 8).

Barnett made her original tour announcement last month, when she dropped her single ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’.

In addition to the news that Alice Skye will be supporting the run, Barnett has now announced the addition of a second Melbourne date and a new Sydney headline appearance as part of next March’s tour.

Advertisement

The additional Sydney show takes place on Friday March 25 at the Enmore Theatre, where Barnett is appearing as part of the Great Southern Nights line-up.

After the first date sold out, a second Melbourne appearance is set to take place on Friday March 18 at the Forum Theatre. Information on all tour dates can be found here.

Barnett’s run of shows follow the release of her third studio album, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, in early November.

In a four-star review of the release, NME said it “unearths happiness in the everyday”.

“Though it lacks the more immediate bite of Barnett’s previous work, its softness gives it a more tender focus.”