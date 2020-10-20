Courtney Barnett, Amyl and The Sniffers announced for new compilation ‘Hands Off!’

Courtney Barnett, Amyl and The Sniffers, Kathleen Hanna, Palehound, KO Newborn and more will feature on a new cassette compilation titled ‘Hands Off!’.

The compilation was created in response to the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the now-defunct label, Burger Records.

READ MORE: The sexism scandal at Burger Records proves that indie music culture needs to be detoxified

‘Hands Off!’ is curated and produced by Miss Alex White of White Mystery, May McDonough of Psychedelic Cherry, LG from Thelma and the Sleaze, and Charlie Kaplan of Tapehead City. Find the full list of participating artists below.

Advertisement

In a press statement, LG said the compilation was “a statement about there being no tolerance for predatory behaviour in the rock scene”.

“The buck stops here. We wanted to put together something special by womxn to empower womxn, as a collective force for change,” LG said.

“Cassette culture and DIY culture must progress and maintain its importance moving forward for a better tomorrow inclusion accessibility for all artists. fuck boys clubs.”

‘Hands Off!’ is currently available to pre-order from Tapehead City, which also note that all proceeds “will be donated to profits that focus on the empowerment of young women”.

The tracklist for ‘Hands Off!’ is:

1. Amyl and The Sniffers – ‘Pleasure Forever’

2. Alice Bag feat. Kathleen Hanna & Allison Wolfe – ’77’

3. White Mystery – ‘Good Girl’

4. L7 – ‘Fast And Frightening’

5. The May Company – ‘The Paradox Drive Of Finite Confusion’

6.Courtney Barnett – ‘I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch’

7. KO Newborn – ‘Maybe’

8. Exene Cervenka – ‘Already In Love’

9. Kairos Creature Club – ‘Voodoo Success’

10. FEELS – ‘Anyways’

11. The Royal They – ‘C.N.T.’

12. Palehound – ‘Killer’

13. Groupie – ‘Poor You’

14. Thelma and The Sleaze – ‘In Prison’

15. Shadow Show – ‘The Alchemist’

16. Blacker Face – ‘Punk Song’

17. Krystal Metcalfe – ‘Fearless’

18. Gymshorts – ‘You Blew It’

19. Clickbait – ‘Heat!’

20. The Black Tones – ‘Mama! There’s A Spider in My Room!’

21. Karen Meat – ‘Synthetic’

22. The Exbats – ‘One Foot in the Light’