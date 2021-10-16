Courtney Barnett and DMA’S lead 2022 Day On The Lawn lineup

Headliners have been announced for next year’s Day On The Lawn, with the festivities set to be led by slacker queen Courtney Barnett and indie-rock titans DMA’S.

Returning for its fifth year – with more acts set to be announced in the coming months – the all-ages event will take place at its usual home of the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, on Saturday March 19. Tickets are available now from OzTix.

Over the years, Day On The Lawn has experienced growing stature; it debuted in 2017 with just two acts (Boy & Bear and The Preatures), growing to three in 2018, five in 2019, seven in 2020 and eight in 2021. Previous headliners have included Grinspoon, Ocean Alley, Meg Mac, Birds Of Tokyo, Something For Kate and Vera Blue.

Next year’s Day On The Lawn will mark Barnett’s first performance on home soil since December of 2020, and her first in Tasmania (where she grew up) since 2018. It comes on the back of her forthcoming third album, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ – a follow-up to 2018’s ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’, and said to see Barnett explore a “softer” and more folk-oriented sound – due for release on November 5 via her own label, Milk! Records.

Barnett has released three singles from the album thus far: ‘Rae Street’ (which she recently performed on The Tonight Show), ‘Before You Gotta Go’ and ‘Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To’. She also penned the new theme song for an upcoming animated series based on Harriet The Spy, titled ‘Smile Real Nice’.

Earlier this week, DMA’S shared a film clip for their new single ‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’. It appears on the band’s recent EP ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’, surprise-released back in August via I OH YOU. It marked the second track from the EP to be shared as a single, following ‘We Are Midnight’.

Back in April, DMA’S teamed up with EDM producer What So Not for the rave-influenced single ‘The Change’. It followed the band’s ‘Live At Brixton’ album, which came out a month earlier alongside a live video for their track ‘Feels Like 37’.

The band released their third album, ‘THE GLOW’, back in July of 2020. Previewed with the singles ‘Learning Alive’, ‘Criminals’, ‘Round & Around’, and ‘Appointment’, the record earned a four-star review from NME. It was also declared one of the 25 best Australian albums of 2020, with the band’s songwriting on it described as “amplified and exaggerated”.