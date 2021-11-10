Courtney Barnett and Hiatus Kaiyote to headline new festival Storyland

Courtney Barnett, Hiatus Kaiyote and more have been announced on the line-up for the inaugural Storyland, a new music and arts festival taking place in Coffs Harbour.

Taking place on Saturday April 23 next year, Storyland is being put on as part of the Screenwave International Film Festival, which will begin on April 21 and go through to May 6.

At the time of writing, the only acts we know to be playing the event are Barnett, Hiatus Kaiyote and Melbourne’s Hachiku, though more acts are expected to be announced.

In addition to the live music element, Storyland will also showcase “a provocative immersive installation series” featuring collaborations by local artists, under direction from First Nations creative directors Zakpage.

Tickets for Storyland, and the film festival, are on sale now, with the first 250 tickets to Storyland being sold at a discounted price. Tickets available through the event’s official website.

Barnett’s appearance on the lineup adds another stop on her run of shows throughout Australia that were announced earlier today (November 10). Barnett, whose new album ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ is out on Friday (November 12, will play shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, with a Sydney show to be announced soon.

In a review of the album, NME‘s El Hunt wrote, “True to title ‘Things Take Time, Time Time’s unshowy songs take hold more slowly, but Barnett’s small snatches of happiness grip you all the same.”