Courtney Barnett and Laura Jean head up Phoenix Central Park’s all-female sixth season

Boutique Sydney venue Phoenix Central Park has announced the line-up for its sixth season, which will run between October and December 2022.

The shows, announced yesterday (September 14), will commence on Thursday October 13 with a performance from Laura Jean, who will be previewing her upcoming album ‘Amateurs’. Also performing as part of the program are Perth singer-songwriter Carla Geneve, Melbourne trio MOD CON (featuring Tropical Fuck Storm‘s Erica Dunn) and a bill of “Courtney Barnett and Friends” who will perform as part of Milk! Records’ 10th anniversary celebrations.

Each show at the venue will be split across two sessions, with one taking place at 6:30pm and one at 8:15pm – with the exception of Courtney Barnett and Friends, which will take place at 3:00pm and 5:00pm. Tickets cannot be purchased to any of the shows; instead, they are only available via a ballot system, which can be accessed here. A full list of performers and dates can be seen below.

Advertisement

In a press statement, Beau Nielson – the venue’s creative director – described Season VI of Phoenix Central Park as “an all-femme line-up spanning diverse genres, and impressive local and global talent”.

“Australia has no shortage of exceptional femme talent, who all have important stories to share,” he said. “We hope this program will elevate these inspiring artists, and open the audience’s mind to new things.”

Nielson went on to describe the venue as “a safe space for audiences and artists to branch out of their comfort zone and immerse themselves in a new pool of ideas and experiences”.

“We invite you disrupt your ideas about performance and embrace a fresh new perspective,” he concluded.

The venue is currently completing its fifth season, with Sampa The Great performing two shows at the venue last night. Other acts that have performed at Phoenix Central Park across Season V include Superorganism, Marcus Whale and Agung Mango.

Phoenix Central Park’s ‘Season VI’ dates are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 13 – Laura Jean

Thursday 20 – Carla Geneve

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 1 – Lisa Oduor-Noah

Thursday 3 – Hextape

Friday 4 – ACU present: Satu in the Beyond

Thursday 10 – Kyoshi

Thursday 24 – Ashli

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – MOD CON

Tuesday 6 – Andrea Lam

Thursday 8 – Buffalo Daughter

Tuesday 13 – Véronique Serret

Saturday 17 – Courtney Barnett and Friends