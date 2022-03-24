Courtney Barnett announces boutique North American touring festival ‘Here And There’

Courtney Barnett has announced ‘Here And There’, a boutique touring festival with a rotating line-up. Tickets will be available here.
The one-day, one-stage festival will be making 15 stops across North America this August and September with a unique line-up set for each city. The pre-sale for the fest begins Tuesday (March 29) at 10 am local time.
The stacked list of artists joining Barnett’s festival includes Bartees Strange, Snail Mail, Wet Leg, Lucy Dacus, Lid Pimienta, Japanese Breakfast, and Faye Webster. See the full list of dates and artists below.
“When I was a kid I would make mix-tapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations,” Barnett said. “I’d listen to the mix-tape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favourite artists on stage together.”
Barnett added: “10 years ago I wrote this lyric: “I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called”. Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.
“This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.”
Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Caroline Rose, Bedouine, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Men I Trust, Quinn Christopherson, Sleater-Kinney, The Beths, and Waxahatchee will also be performing at ‘Here And There’.
“It’s always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me,” Barnett said of the selection of performers. “Which is why I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup.”
‘Here And There’ Tour Full Lineup and Dates
AUGUST
8 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
9 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
10 – Cleveland, OH – Agora
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
12 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Faye Webster
Caroline Rose
13 – North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Men I Trust
Faye Webster
The Beths
Bartees Strange
Hana Vu
14 – Syracuse, NY – Beak N Skiff
Courtney Barnett
Snail Mail
Faye Webster
Hana Vu
16 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
Courtney Barnett
Alvvays
The Beths
20 – Portland, OR – Edgefield
Sleater-Kinney
Courtney Barnett
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
21 – Seattle, WA – Marymoore
Courtney Barnett
Sleater-Kinney
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
Leith Ross
23 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater
Courtney Barnett
Lido Pimienta
26 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater
Courtney Barnett
Japanese Breakfast
Chicano Batman
Julia Jacklin
28 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
31 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
Courtney Barnett
Wet Leg
Indigo De Souza
SEPTEMBER
1 – Austin, TX -ACL Moody
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
3 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
Japanese Breakfast
Courtney Barnett
Arooj Aftab
Bedouine
Last year the Australian singer-songwriter released her third album, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’. In a four-star review, NME said the record “is sparer than Barnett’s previous records, pairing jangly, lackadaisical indie-rock with scatterings of drum machine; programmed in collaboration with Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa. Though it lacks the more immediate bite of Barnett’s previous work, its softness gives it a more tender focus.”