Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope announce bushfire fundraiser concert

Courtney Barnett has teamed up with Camp Cope, Alice Skye and DJ Fee B-Squared for a special bushfire fundraiser concert in Melbourne.

Barnett announced the gig on her Instagram earlier today (January 3), with a hand-drawn poster indicating the event’s details. The benefit show, which takes place at the Corner Hotel in Richmond next Tuesday (January 7), will donate all of its tickets proceeds “directly to bushfire disaster appeal, vic/nsw fire services and wildlife rescue”, the singer wrote in the post’s caption.

The gig will also host a raffle where attendees can win special prize packs from Milk! Records, Poison City Records, Pieater, Hotel Motel Records, Melbourne’s Rocksteady and more. See the full event details below.

In an Instagram post, Skye added that the upcoming gig meant a lot to her: “having a hard time putting my frustration into words but I’m so thankful to be doing what I can next week alongside these talented people who have managed to pull this event together.”

“love to all the people, animals, brave firefighters and the land hurting right now. it’s clear we can’t rely on our government and we all need to come together to do what we can 🖤,” she wrote.

Following the overwhelming support for Tuesday’s gig, Camp Cope have shared on Instagram that they’ve now added a second show at the Corner Hotel on January 6. “first show sold out in two hours so we are putting on another one!” they wrote.

Tickets for the second show are now on sale, costing $45 per person. Cop your tickets here.