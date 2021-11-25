Courtney Barnett covers the November 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine

Courtney Barnett is the newest act to cover the NME Australia magazine.

The Melbourne singer-songwriter dials in from the deserts of Joshua Tree to talk her minimalist new album ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, #MeToo and what she thinks of the Australian government’s response to the music industry as it struggled amid the pandemic.

“I felt disillusioned, for sure,” Barnett tells NME’s Josh Martin. “I never quite felt that much faith [in government] in the first place. But I think it’s just a lack of respect for this whole sector of people who work in the country.”

Read the story, which was published yesterday with photography by Jonathan Weiner, here.

In this issue, NME Australia reviews five-star albums from Snail Mail and Summer Walker as well as the buzzy ongoing season of Succession and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. We also talk to Birdz about his unapologetic second album ‘Legacy’ and Ladyhawke about surviving cancer and homophobia in the music industry.

The new issue of NME Australia, now available for pre-order, will begin shipping the week of December 6. Six-month and yearlong subscriptions are also available here – at a special 60 per cent discount that expires on Black Friday tomorrow (November 26).

Courtney Barnett joins the ranks of Parcels, Baker Boy, Lorde, Youngn Lipz, Hiatus Kaiyote, Tkay Maidza, Julia Stone, Skegss, Jaguar Jonze and Genesis Owusu as NME Australia 2021 cover stars.

Others who’ve graced the cover of the magazine include Ruel, G Flip, Cub Sport, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, OneFour, Miiesha and more. Explore and get your back issues of NME Australia here.

Get your copy of the November 2021 issue of NME Australia here.