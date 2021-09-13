Courtney Barnett goes on a sonic adventure in new video for ‘Before You Gotta Go’

Courtney Barnett has shared a film clip for her latest single, ‘Before You Gotta Go’, wherein the Australian indie-rocker explores her world through the nostalgic hum of an old-school tape recorder.

In true Courtney Barnett fashion, though, there’s a tasteful splash of weirdness waiting to be unearthed in the clip; as her idyllic adventure through sound progresses – taking her through rainforests, fields, beaches and a mountain – Barnett comes across her own giant head emerging from a bright yellow bed of flowers.

Take a look at the film clip for ‘Before You Gotta Go’, directed by Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore, below:

Dalimore noted in a press release that making the clip was “an interestingly polarising experience”. She said: “I love how brilliantly simple Courtney’s idea was, it brought real joy shooting part of it together, just me, her and my DOP with the other part being two long days directing over zoom across the Tasman Sea.

“I watch it now and feel that sense of peace, that potent calm you can only get immersed in the beauty of nature.”

‘Before You Gotta Go’ was released as a single last month, following ‘Rae Street’ (which she recently performed on The Tonight Show) as the second track to be shared from her forthcoming third album, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’.

Coming as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’, and said to see Barnett explore a “softer” and more folk-oriented sound, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ is slated for release on November 12 via Barnett’s own label, Milk! Records.

Barnett will launch the album live shortly after its release, with a sprawling North American tour starting at the end of November and running until mid-February.

Earlier this year, Barnett teamed up with Vagabon to cover Tim Hardin’s ‘Reason To Believe’ and Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Don’t Do It’. She also dropped a cover of The Velvet Underground’s ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ in August, coming as part of a tribute album that also features the likes of Iggy Pop, Michael Stipe, St. Vincent and Matt Berninger.