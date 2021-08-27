Listen to Courtney Barnett cover the Velvet Underground and Nico’s ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’

Courtney Barnett has shared a cover of The Velvet Underground and Nico‘s ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’. It’s her contribution to a forthcoming tribute album celebrating the proto-punk icons by their original label, Verve Records.

For her rendition, the Australian singer-songwriter pares back the classic song, her distinctive vocals foregrounded by acoustic guitar and minimal percussion.

Listen to Barnett’s cover of ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ below:

‘I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico’ was announced in July alongside a cover of ‘Run Run Run’ by Kurt Vile. Set to be released on September 24, other contributors on the compilation include Iggy Pop, Sharon Van Etten, Michael Stipe, St. Vincent and more.

Last month, The National frontman Matt Berninger released his contribution to the album, a cover of ‘I’m Waiting for the Man’. Berninger had performed the track live in November of last year as part of an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, Barnett is currently gearing up to release her third studio album ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’. She announced the record, which is due out November 12, last month, alongside lead single ‘Rae Street’.

Since then, she’s released the album’s second single, ‘Before You Gotta Go’, and performed ‘Rae Street’ during an appearance on Fallon.