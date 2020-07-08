Courtney Barnett, Kate Miller-Heidke to appear on Kev Carmody tribute album reissue

‘Cannot Buy My Soul’, the 2007 tribute album to singer-songwriter Kev Carmody curated by Paul Kelly, will be reissued in August with additional songs.

The original double album contained a disc of covers, and a disc featuring the corresponding Carmody originals. Bernard Fanning, Clare Bowditch, Steve Kilbey, The Waifs and many more performed renditions of Carmody’s songs for the 2007 album.

On August 21, another disc of covers will be added to the compilation, featuring new performances by Jimmy Barnes, Kasey Chambers, Courtney Barnett, Kate Miller-Heidke, Alice Skye, Electric Fields and more.

Ahead of the release, Kasey Chambers and Jimmy Barnes have shared their version of ‘Black Bess’ by Kev Carmody. Listen to the official audio below:

Mo’Ju and Birdz have also released their cover of Carmody’s ‘Rider In The Rain’. Trials, best known for his work with A.B. Original, produced the track. Click here to listen to it.

Active as a recording artist for more than 30 years, Kev Carmody remains one of Australia’s preeminent Indigenous singer-songwriters. His collaboration with Paul Kelly, ‘From Little Things Big Things Grow’, catapulted him to national fame in 1991.

The extended reissue of ‘Cannot Buy My Soul’ will be available for purchase on vinyl, CD and as a digital download. Click here to pre-order the album.