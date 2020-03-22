Courtney Barnett, Lucius and friends announce live stream benefit show

Courtney Barnett and Lucius are teaming up for a live stream with a good cause.

The pair recently announced they’ll be hosting a concert on Instagram live, while in self-isolation, in support of Oxfam’s COVID-19 relief fund.

The aptly-titled ‘Courtney Barnett and Lucius & friends’ is set to include Sharon Van Etten, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson, Fred Armisen, Emily King, Bedouine and Jonathan Wilson. Barnett tweeted a follow-up saying Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee will also be making appearances.

All artists will be streaming straight out of their respective lounge rooms, which will be available to watch on Lucius’ Instagram on Monday 23 March at 9am AEST/Sunday 22 March at 3pm PST.

Oxfam’s COVID-19 relief fund is a worldwide initiative working to provide clean water, soap and other sanitation services to refugees and people in high-risk environments.

According to their website, Oxfam is “very concerned” about coronavirus presenting in “poorer countries with weak public health systems and whose populations are already facing multiple threats to their health and livelihoods.”

“In the face of a global pandemic, it doesn’t matter where you come from, what language you speak, or your cultural background. COVID-19 reminds us that we all deserve to be treated equally and have the same basic rights.”

In an Instagram post, Lucius said Oxfam teams “are on the ground now, providing advice and support tailored to local languages and customs, and scaling up this work as the pandemic continues to spread.”

Courtney Barnett and Lucius will be urging people to donate, who have the means to, via Oxfam’s official COVID-19 relief page.

Live streamed performances and interviews have popped up recently in response to social distancing requests, amidst coronavirus concerns.

ISOL-AID – the self-described “socially (media) distanced music festival” – kicked off yesterday and is set to continue today (March 22) with 20 minute sets each from Julia Jacklin, Eliza and the Delusionals, Moaning Lisa, Columbus, Clews and heaps more. The event runs from Midday to Midnight.

“We are calling on all music lovers to stream, listen, buy, and donate whatever is within their means,” ISOL-AID founders said.

On Monday March 16, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people. Two days later, he announced further restrictions of no more than 100 people in any given indoor space. As such, many venues have closed or altered their operations and thousands of events have been cancelled.