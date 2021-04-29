Courtney Barnett, Sampa the Great and more acts join songwriting mentorship program

Courtney Barnett, Sampa the Great and a number of other Aussie artists will be taking part in a songwriting mentorship program for emerging writers.

Organised by Victorian youth music association The Push in conjunction with APRA AMCOS, the Song Writing Sessions program first launched last year with the aim of coaching young songwriters early on in their career. Other artists taking part in the program include Sycco, Tia Gostelow, The Chats’ Eamon Sandwith and Cry Club’s Jono Tooke.

Fifty participants will be selected for the free program, which gives them access to a 45-minute workshopping session with their appointed mentor. The sessions will be spread throughout June.

“Music has helped me express myself the best way I know how, especially in times when I could not articulate or communicate how I felt,” Sampa said.

“It’s amazing to now have this opportunity to help coach young music makers in their musical journey.”

Australia-based songwriters aged 14-25 are eligible to apply for the program, with sessions facilitated over Zoom. Participants will need to have one original song ready to workshop with their mentor. Applications close May 19 with applicants notified the following week.

Last year’s songwriting mentors included Alex Lahey, Alice Skye, Mallrat, Ninajirachi and Dallas Woods.

Outside of their work with The Push, APRA AMCOS also hosted the APRA awards last night, with Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker, The Kid LAROI and Tones And I being just a few of the evening’s winners.