Courtney Barnett, The Veronicas, Julia Stone join Great Southern Nights 2022 line-up

Courtney Barnett, The Veronicas and Julia Stone have been added to the line-up for next year’s Great Southern Nights concert series.

The series, which previously took place in November 2020, will return from March 18, with hundreds of artists and venues booked throughout the month-long celebration of live music.

Others who have joined the bill today include The Whitlams, Daryl Braithwaite and James Reyne. Full details of the line-up so far and festival dates can be found on the event website.

Take a look at the Great Southern Nights teaser video below:

In a press statement today (December 8), Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney and Minister for Trade and Industry Stuart Ayres said the Great Southern Nights line-up proves the importance of live music to that state.

“To have these artists… on the line-up is a fantastic showcase of the diversity in Australian music and an exciting prospect for fans starved of live gigs,” Ayres said.

“Great Southern Nights will feature more than 500 COVID-safe gigs in around 350 venues, with almost half to be staged across regional NSW, which will be a huge boost for those regional economies and the fans to see their favourite artists perform live.”

The first round of artists was announced back in September, with the likes of Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Alex Lahey, Archie Roach, Missy Higgins, Jimmy Barnes, Peking Duk and more.