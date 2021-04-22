Courtney Barnett to tour New Zealand solo, will debut new music

Courtney Barnett is set to make use of the Trans Tasman bubble this July, announcing a solo tour of New Zealand.

She’ll be playing 10 shows throughout the country without her band, marking her first proper run of live shows since her American tour at the beginning of 2020.

Making the announcement on social media, Barnett also said that she’s “got a few new songs” that she seems ready to debut on the tour.

i’m doing a solo tour of Aotearoa, NZ this July ❤️ tickets on sale Friday 12pm NZST, got a few new songs, very excited to see you all soon xo Poster by Lily West Photo by Kitty Callaghanhttps://t.co/8cymdTFXe0 pic.twitter.com/Xc86kvncr6 — courtney barnett (@courtneymelba) April 21, 2021

While she hasn’t toured since early 2020, late last year she played a live-streamed concert at Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building, titled ‘Where I’m Standing’.

At the beginning of 2021, Barnett teamed up with Vagabon for a cover of Tim Hardin’s 1965 classic ‘Reason to Believe’, after performing it live together in early 2020.

The two joined forces again to cover Sharon Van Etten‘s ‘Don’t Do It’, which appeared on the tenth anniversary edition of Van Etten’s 2010 album ‘Epic’.

Outside of music, it was recently announced that a documentary centred on Barnett’s life, titled Anonymous Club, had received $2.5million in funding from Screen Australia.

With a title taken from Barnett’s 2013 track ‘How to Carve a Carrot into a Rose’, the documentary promises to explore “the inner life of the notoriously shy artist amidst her significant rise to fame”.

Though we haven’t heard original new music from Barnett’s standalone 2019 single ‘Everybody Here Hates You’, she said last year that she’s been writing “soft, folk songs” that are “timid and quiet”.

Tickets for Barnett’s solo tour go on sale from 12pm NZST on Friday April 23.

Courtney Barnett’s 2021 solo New Zealand tour dates are:

JULY

Thursday 8 – Napier, The Cabana

Friday 9 – Wellington, San Fran

Wednesday 14 – Nelson, The Boathouse

Friday 16 – Christchurch, Blue Smoke

Saturday 17 – Dunedin, Glenroy Stadium

Sunday 18 – Queenstown, Sherwood Hotel

Wednesday 21 – Leigh, Leigh Sawmill

Thursday 22 – Tauranga, Totara Street

Friday 23 – Hamilton, Clarence St. Theatre

Saturday 24 – Raglan, Raglan Club