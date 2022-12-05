Courtney Barnett, Stella Mozgawa to perform at Melbourne improv night Make It Up Club tomorrow

Courtney Barnett and Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa will perform together as part of the improvisational performance night Make It Up Club in Melbourne tomorrow night (December 6).

Barnett and Mozgawa – who co-produced and played multiple instruments on Barnett’s 2021 album ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ – will perform with MY DISCO‘s Benjamin Andrews, Thomy Sloane (a solo artist and member of Batpiss) and Lara Soulio of Fourteen Nights at Sea.

Also on the bill for the evening are Rama Parwata and Female Wizard, Astasie-abasie and Clinton Green, Sarah Galdes and DJ Artemis. The event will take place at its regular home, Bar Open in Fitzroy, with tickets available on the door for $15 (full price) or $10 (concession).

Since its inception in 1998, Make It Up Club has hosted regular avant-improv sets in Melbourne. Past performers have included The Necks‘ Chris Abrahams, Karina Utomo of High Tension and Rinuwat, Nina Buchanan, Bridget Chappell, Bonnie Mercer, YL Hooi, Horse Macgyver, Shoshana Rosenberg and Uboa.

Since ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ arrived last year, Barnett has toured heavily behind the record (including her own North American touring festival, Here and There) and appeared in a documentary, the Danny Cohen-directed Anonymous Club, which follows the singer-songwriter from 2018 to 2021.

This weekend, Barnett will perform as part of the line-up for Meredith Music Festival 2022, sharing a bill with Caribou, Yothu Yindi, Tkay Maidza and more. Later this month, Barnett will also play four shows – two in Sydney and two in Melbourne – celebrating the 10th birthday of her label, Milk! Records. Barnett and Hachiku will perform at all four shows, with Jen Cloher, Jade Imagine, Liz Stringer and others joining on select dates.

Earlier this year, Mozgawa and electronic producer Bryan Hollon (aka Boom Bip) released their self-titled debut collaborative album as Belief.