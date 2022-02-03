Courtney Barnett’s ‘Anonymous Club’ documentary will hit Australian cinemas in March

Following its premiere at last year’s Melbourne International Film Festival – as well as subsequent runs at the Sydney Film Festival, Cinefest Oz and Brisbane International Film Festival – Courtney Barnett’s documentary Anonymous Club has been announced for a theatrical release next month.

The film will be released to local screens on Thursday March 17, a week after Barnett kicks off her national theatre tour in Perth, and coinciding with her sold-out show at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre. See below for the full list of cinemas set to play Anonymous Club.

It chronicles the NME cover star’s emotional dissolution as she tours 2018’s ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’, before reconnecting with the stage through a solo acoustic run and starting work on a more pensive and creatively liberating project (which would grow to become last year’s ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’).

In a press release shared today (February 3), director Danny Cohen said: “After three years on (and off) the road, and a blurry few months in the edit suite with legendary editor Ben Hall, it’s wild to think that piece by piece, I’ve documented a story; one of a searching woman, of tremendous personal growth, and limitless talent.

“I’ll be forever grateful to Courtney for this experience, and I’m looking forward to sharing the film with audiences here in Australia and internationally.”

Speaking to NME last August, Cohen said he consolidated “around 60,000 feet” of 16mm Kodak film, cutting 25 to 30 hours of footage down to the documentary’s 83-minute runtime. Barnett also supplied the director with an audio diary to narrate the film, which Cohen – an established collaborator and close friend of Barnett’s – said exposed him to “a side of Courtney [he] didn’t know”.

He explained: “I knew she had a lot of depth, but I didn’t know that she felt that way. Hearing her talk like that, it moved me. I really connected with it.”

In a four-star review of ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, NME’s El Hunt said the record “is sparer than Barnett’s previous records, pairing jangly, lackadaisical indie-rock with scatterings of drum machine; programmed in collaboration with Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa. Though it lacks the more immediate bite of Barnett’s previous work, its softness gives it a more tender focus.”

The Australian cinemas screening Anonymous Club from March 17 are:

NSW

Palace Norton Street

Palace Central

Ritz Randwick

Palace Byron Bay

Civic Newcastle

VIC

Classic Elsternwick

Lido Hawthorn

Cinema Nova

Cameo Belgrave

Palace Pentridge

Palace Kino

Palace Brighton Bay

Palace Westgarth

Theatre Royal Castlemaine

Sun Theatre

Thornbury Picture House

QLD

Palace Barracks

ACT

Palace Electric

SA

Palace Nova East End

WA

Luna Palace

TAS

State Theatre Hobart