Courtney Love apologises after hitting out at Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor

Courtney Love has apologised to Dave Grohl and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor after making a series of claims on Instagram.

The Hole singer hit out at Dave Grohl over an apparent Nirvana royalties agreement and accused Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor of “systemic” child abuse in a since-deleted Instagram post on June 13.

Taking aim at the former, with whom Love previously buried the hatchet after a long-running feud, she addressed an alleged dispute over Nirvana’s royalties.

“Three months before I left LA, I signed a document that effectively gives Dave [Grohl] (and Krist [Novoselic]) my descendants money in perpetuity. I was so broken. So scarred, so exhausted by him, I just fucking signed it. But it’s a lie. So I’m unsigning it,” she said.

“Because it’s nonsense. The chaos and fury over Kurt’s death being directed at me, deflected by Dave, while he enriched and continues to enrich himself, gorging on Kurt’s fortune and Kurt’s goodwill. 27! Years!!! I’ve had enough.”

Love added that she was “over being made small” before decrying Grohl’s public reputation as “the nicest guy in rock”.

Turning her attention to Reznor, Love then accused him of abusing children and claimed to have witnessed it first-hand during her time performing with Hole.

“As for Reznor, At least? HE’S talented but still a creep. I’ve never seen so much systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12, by him and his crew, we all (the members of Hole) witnessed it. So while these two jack asses are not my #metoo’s because I’m saving my 1 up (because we only get 1) they’re darn close,” she said.

“#fuckoff @treznor @nineinchnails @foofighters I really hope my example of standing up to them, putting a stop to them, will prevent any other women (or men) from this soul shattering level of personal and cultural abuse in future. Sexually, spiritually, financially.. #metoo #me3 #me88 etc etc ad nauseam. #blessed? Yeah to be breathing long enough to tell the tale. I’m cramming as much into every song as I can. Nam myoho renge kyo. ‘We are not doormats.”

Now, Love has issued an apology over her allegations on Instagram.

“I need to apologize for my recent post,” she wrote .”It was insensitive and it was wrong. No matter how I feel, there are real people behind my words and I need to learn to be more responsible with my words. I am truly sorry for those I’ve hurt and I will do better.”

Neither Reznor or Grohl responded to the original claims made by Love in her Instagram post, but NME contacted their representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, Love recently denounced the prospect of reuniting with Hole, claiming that it’s “not gonna happen” amid rumours that the group could return for the first time since 2012.