Courtney Love calls out Elon Musk, urges him to pay his “fair share” of tax

Courtney Love has taken aim at Elon Musk in a series of tweets, within which she’s urged the tech billionaire to pay his “fair share” of tax.

Last month, Musk took to social media to fire some shots in the direction Bernie Sanders, after the US Senator demanded in a tweet that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share of taxes.

“I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” Musk wrote. “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word.”

Musk’s comments didn’t sit well with a number of people – including Love, who made it clear in a pair of tweets that she stands with Sanders on the issue of taxes and the super rich.

“@elonmusk you know your str8, male, PayPal mafia email group? I was on bcc for MONTHS on that thing,” she wrote. “With that information in mind, don’t you think in a ‘civilized society’ one should embrace paying our fair share of tax? Don’t pick on Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy shit.”

She then followed it up with a second tweet: “@elonmusk Relax. I’m a GOOD Queen. Capitalism & the American dream has been good to you. Be good to it. #justpayyourtaxesbuddy.”

Love’s reference of Succession‘s Kendall Roy follows her recent comments about how she believes her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, would have been proud of the way the band’s ‘Rape Me’ track was used in a recent episode of the hit HBO show.

Succession included the controversial 1993 song – taken from Nirvana’s third and final studio album, ‘In Utero’ – in a scene during its October 31 season three episode.

The estate of the frontman is known for being selective about where his music is used. On this occasion, however, Love co-signed its use and said she thought Cobain would have approved.

“I’ve never felt so good about approving a usage of a song of Kurt’s,” Love wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip of the song’s use in Succession. “You understood this: him, it’s beautiful. I’m sure he’s proud.”

She added that she might one day reveal who the song is about, writing: “Ask me who it’s about one day. I might even tell you.”

Meanwhile, Grimes and Elon Musk announced back in September that they have broken up after three years together.