Courtney Love has given her approval to Post Malone‘s Nirvana tribute concert this weekend.

The ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ rapper revealed earlier this week that the tribute event will take place on Saturday (April 25) at 8am AEST.

Fans are being asked to text a number – 817-270-6440 – in order to get more information about the event.

Advertisement

Providing her support, Love shared a screenshot of NME’s original news article about Malone’s plans for the event.

“Thank you @PostMalone @Who (worldhealthorganization) & @Google who will match 5 million $ in donations,” wrote Love.

“Thank you beloved @coreresponse and the amazing @nhs profound to watch this amazing health care system working =🙌 inspiring ) thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this fucking covid19 virus. I approve the usage . Good luck mr malone.”

Post Malone has frequently expressed his love for Kurt Cobain’s band. Back in 2016, he covered ‘Nevermind’ track ‘Lithium’ during a Coachella performance.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Puddle Of Mudd have gone viral for their cover of Nirvana’s ‘About A Girl’ for all the wrong reasons.

The band recorded the cover for radio station SiriusXM back in January, but it has achieved viral fame in the last week after YouTube users began to take digs at vocalist Wes Scantlin’s bizarre effort at singing the song, in which he tries to imitate Cobain’s voice.