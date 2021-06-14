Courtney Love hits out at Dave Grohl over royalties dispute and accuses Trent Reznor of “systemic abuse”

Courtney Love has hit out at Dave Grohl over an apparent Nirvana royalties agreement, as well as accusing Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor of “systemic” child abuse.

The explosive allegations were made in a since-deleted Instagram post last night (June 13) in which Love opened up about her experiences of the #MeToo movement.

“Here’s a few receipts from some mega aggressions I’ve had to deal with, make myself small for, stop righteous lawsuits over, (‘we are not doormats’ my sponsor always quotes to me) due to male privilege in all its vile toxicity. When @sharonstone was asked if she had any #metoo’s, she just laughed. We only get 1 right?,” Love began.

“I’ve had enough of this [Poo emoji] from these clowns leaning into my being scapegoated for breathing, for my husband’s death, for my ‘overt’ sexuality, because I’m an addict, etc, and a WOMAN, for over 27 years.”

Love, who previously buried the hatchet with Grohl after a long-running feud, then went on to address an alleged dispute over Nirvana’s royalties.

“Three months before I left LA, I signed a document that effectively gives Dave [Grohl] (and Krist [Novoselic]) my descendants money in perpetuity. I was so broken. So scarred, so exhausted by him, I just fucking signed it. But it’s a lie. So I’m unsigning it,” she said.

“Because it’s nonsense. The chaos and fury over Kurt’s death being directed at me, deflected by Dave, while he enriched and continues to enrich himself, gorging on Kurt’s fortune and Kurt’s goodwill. 27! Years!!! I’ve had enough.”

Love added that she was “over being made small” before decrying Grohl’s public reputation as “the nicest guy in rock”.

Turning her attention to Reznor, Love then accused him of abusing children and claimed to have witnessed it first-hand during her time performing with Hole.

“As for Reznor, At least? HE’S talented but still a creep. I’ve never seen so much systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12, by him and his crew, we all (the members of Hole) witnessed it. So while these two jack asses are not my #metoo’s because I’m saving my 1 up (because we only get 1) they’re darn close,” she said.

“#fuckoff @treznor @nineinchnails @foofighters I really hope my example of standing up to them, putting a stop to them, will prevent any other women (or men) from this soul shattering level of personal and cultural abuse in future. Sexually, spiritually, financially.. #metoo #me3 #me88 etc etc ad nauseam. #blessed? Yeah to be breathing long enough to tell the tale. I’m cramming as much into every song as I can. Nam myoho renge kyo. ‘We are not doormats.”

Neither Reznor or Grohl have responded to the claims made by Love in her Instagram post, but NME has contacted their representatives for comment.

Love also recently denounced the prospect of reuniting with Hole, claiming that it’s “not gonna happen” amid rumours that the group could return for the first time since 2012.