Courtney Love pays tribute to the late Anna Nicole Smith in emotional Instagram post

Courtney Love has paid tribute to the late Anna Nicole Smith in an emotional Instagram post.

Smith died in February 2007 at the age of 39 following a drug overdose.

Posting archive pictures of the two of them together at an after party following the 2004 World Music Awards, Love wrote on Instagram about meeting the model and actress during the awards ceremony.

“I was 2 days out of a crap money pit rehab in Orange County,” Love recalled. “[Smith] started the evening by offering me cotton candy, she was pretty much the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen, and I have seen so many.

“We ended up in some rich dude’s high roller suite downing shots and etc. I think there’s footage that’s been disposed of by the E! Channel… Man, she was incredibly beautiful like a mist, she trailed me all night. We had fun. I’m very grateful to have met her.”

Love said that it is “rare and hard to be able to keep any length of sobriety at all”, adding that she was “grateful for the little bit I have tonight”.

“A savage slip stream, tsunami of chaos hit [Smith],” Love continued. “A senseless waste. She wasn’t resilient enough to rise above in the moment the water washed over her head, the wave hit her wrong, it’s just a matter of luck, angles, seconds, she didn’t have the right skills or men (or women) strong enough to pull her up, how sad and fucked.

“What a beauty what a pity how many times it could have been me. Or you, So many… RIP sweet pretty Anna Nicole we love you tonight …”

Love recently revealed that she was 18 months sober during her acceptance speech for the Icon Award at the NME Awards 2020.

Earlier this week, Love paid tribute to her late husband Kurt Cobain to mark their 28th wedding anniversary.