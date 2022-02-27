Courtney Love remembers Mark Lanegan: “Safe travels Lanegan”

Courtney Love has remembered Mark Lanegan in a new post on social media.

The grunge icon passed away at his home in Killarney, Ireland on Tuesday morning (February 22), age 57.

Paying tribute on social media, Love posted of picture of the pair together along with the caption: “Safe travels Lanegan”.

Lanegan was the frontman with The Screaming Trees from 1985-2000 and was also known for his work with bands like Queens of the Stone Age, Mad Season, The Gutter Twins and for his many numerous collaborations.

The news of Lanegan’s passing prompted a huge wave of tributes on social media from the likes of Eddie Vedder, Dave Grohl, Manic Street Preachers, Tim Burgess and Sleaford Mods.

Nick Cave – who performed and collaborated with Lanegan on numerous occasions – also published a new entry to his Red Hand Files website in which he recalled his memories of the artist.

He said: “A greatness, Mark, a greatness — a true singer, a superb writer and beautiful soul, loved by all. Love Nick.”

Writing on Twitter upon the announcement of Lanegan’s death this week, Cave’s longtime collaborator Warren Ellis added: “Mark wherever you are I hope you hear the tears. True gentleman. One of the great voices. Love to your loved ones. Warren x.”

Lanegan’s 12th solo album, ‘Straight Songs Of Sorrow’, came out in 2020 and served as a companion to his far-reaching memoir, Sing Backwards And Weep. In a four-star review, NME described the record as being “open and viscerally honest” while containing “music that salves the soul”.

Back in December 2021, Lanegan released another memoir, Devil In A Coma. In the book, the musician detailed his near-death experience from COVID via prose and poetry that he wrote while he was ill with the virus.