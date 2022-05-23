Courtney Love says Johnny Depp gave her CPR after 1995 overdose

Courtney Love has revealed that Johnny Depp gave her CPR and saved her life after a 1995 overdose at Los Angeles’ Viper Room.

Love shared her memories of her friendship with Depp, who is currently in an ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in a now-deleted video that was shared on Instagram by her friend Jessica Reed Kraus.

“I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly, but I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room with Sal,” Love said in the video.

Adding how Depp supported her and Kurt Cobain‘s daughter Frances Bean during her own addiction struggles, Love said: “Johnny – when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with social workers – wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me on her 13th birthday. He didn’t really know me.

“Then he sent limos to her school when the social workers were crawling around – again, unasked – for her and all of her friends.”

In a further comment Love shared her “empathy” for Heard, saying: “I’ve been the most hated woman in the world before TikTok and it’s a really… I have a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for Amber. Fuck man, wow, can you imagine being her?”

After the posts were originally shared, Kraus posted an Instagram Story saying that some of the comments and videos were meant to be posted privately and were publicly shared by mistake.

Love herself then shared the same story on her own page, saying: “The platform accidentally posted a story I didn’t want public”.

Love continued: “I want to show neutral support for a friend. I don’t want to bully.”

She added: “The only important takeaway, of what was posted, is that I expressed that we should all stop having ‘fun with schadenfreude’ (look it up: ‘Delight in another’s down fall’) and show sincere empathy for both parties. If I hurt anyone, please accept my amends.”

Depp is suing Heard, alleging that she defamed him when she described herself as a victim of domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed article for The Washington Post and that she in fact physically and verbally abused him. Heard has denied the allegations and counter-sued, alleging that Depp beat her more than once while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The actor claimed to the court that he was “shown a picture” of the former married couple’s bed following the incident.

“I had gone to Mr. [security guard Sean] Bett and said, ‘She’s at Coachella. I think it’s a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,’ especially things that were precious to me,” Depp told the court [via People].

Heard has reportedly fired her public relations team over the negative press that she’s received during her ongoing defamation trial against Depp.

The actress is believed to have sacked crisis management specialists Precision Strategies on April 28 after being subject to “bad headlines” since the trial began in March.

According to The New York Post, a source said Heard is “frustrated with her story not being told effectively”. The trial continues.