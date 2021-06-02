Courtney Love has said that a Hole reunion will not happen in the future.

It comes after Love first mooted the idea of a reunion with The Guardian in 2019, with Love telling the publication: “We are definitely talking about it. There’s nothing wrong with honouring your past.”

Then, in 2020, Love told NME she “had a good session” at a rehearsal with both Patty Schemel and Auf der Maur. When asked about a potential Hole reunion, she said: “It’s something I’d love to do and I’ve been taking guitar lessons over Zoom during lockdown and I’m writing again so we’ll see!”

However, in a new interview with Vogue this week, Love has said that “a proper Hole reunion” will “absolutely not” happen.

She continued: “And you guys have gotta get over it. Our old manager Peter Mensch calls once a year to ask about a reunion: ‘Hey, just doing my thing I do every year with you and Jimmy Page.’

“And I’m so honored to be in that company, but it’s just not gonna happen.”

Love concluded: “We’re all really good friends and Melissa [Auf der Maur] and I are especially close – we talk every day. But Eric [Erlandson] is kinda off-the-grid right now – I think he’s in Japan literally becoming a monk. I’m not even kidding. Melissa, Patty, and I think he’s become a monk or something on that level of aestheticism.”

Hole first delivered a comeback show in 2012. In 2014, Love was rehearsing with Erlandson, Schemel and Auf der Maur before a reunion was later ruled out. Two years later, Love posted a photo with Schemel and Auf Der Maur which was captioned: “with the girls, serving up a Hole lot of something. maybe,” although no reunion happened.

Meanwhile, members of Hole alongside Peter Hook, Nile Rodgers, Interpol and LCD Soundsystem have contributed to a new zine about sobriety.

The compendium of essays and interviews, entitled Sober 21, is a free resource for artists who are new to sobriety or considering becoming sober. Among the contributors are Hole’s Patty Schemel, Run DMC’s Darryl McDaniels, Interpol’s Brad Truax, Television’s Richard Lloyd, LCD Soundsystem’s Tyler Pope and Mix Master Mike.

A physical and digital version of the zine are being released. You can view the digital version here.