Courtney Love shares emotional tribute to Kurt Cobain on 28th wedding anniversary

Courtney Love shared a photo from her wedding to Kurt Cobain as she marked their 28th anniversary, almost 26 years after his death.

The 55-year-old posted a picture from their 1992 wedding in Honolulu Hawaii with a moving message to honour her late husband.

In her caption, she wrote: “28 years ago , we got married, in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach.”

Advertisement

Describing their big day, she said: “I recall feeling, deeply, delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was.”

In the open letter, she also shared her love for the late Nirvana singer, who died by suicide just two years after their wedding.

She continued: “This man was an angel. I thank him for looking out for me.”

The couple, who married just months after they began dating in late 1991, welcomed their daughter Frances Bean Cobain, six months after their wedding, in August 1992.

She added: “Many parts of the the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest shit imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience, almost.”

Advertisement

“But between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity, and the honour of a few true friends, the gift of desperation and sobriety,” the star said. “Of a Higher power and of love, and of empathy, I’m here now.”

She ended the caption, writing: “It’ll be ok, fuck, I see him on the shore. Rocking in the free world. My husband.”

Earlier this month, Love was been honoured with the Icon Award at the NME Awards 2020 in London.

Speaking at ceremony (February 12) after being presented the award by Annie Mac, she took to the stage to Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ and said: “Thank you so much, I didn’t prepare any speech, I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean to be disrespectful.

“I woke up this morning and I have the honour of picking up this fuck you thing [waves NME award], which is fantastic in the capital of this fantastic country where I first picked up a New Musical Express in I don’t know, 1981 in fucking Liverpool where I read the other day I lost my virginity to Joy Division’s ‘Isolation’.

“I think that’s psychotic. I’m also 18 months sober today. I can’t believe that and that’s pretty wild. Thank so much, I’m very honoured. Thanks a lot.”