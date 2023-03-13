NewsMusic News

Courtney Love shares text with Dave Grohl and calls for more women in Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

She presented data on the low number of female inductees into the hall

By Will Richards
Courtney Love
Dave Grohl and Courtney Love during Nirvana's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in 2014. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

Courtney Love has shared a text conversation she had with Dave Grohl, as part of a call for more women to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

The Hole vocalist took to Twitter and Instagram this week to share the words of author and journalist Jessica Hopper, who shared an article titled “Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame celebrates women who rock.”

In response, Hopper wrote: “Do they tho? 719 inductees to the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, only 61 are women. That’s 8.48 per cent. C’mon @rockhall, it’s FUCKING GRIM BRO when yr doing worse than women-artists-on-country radio numbers (10 per cent) and women headliners at major music festivals (13 per cent).” She went on to share a host of supporting evidence in a long tweet thread.

Advertisement

@jesshopp DOES THE MATH!” Courtney wrote when sharing the tweet. 37 years in existence & women make up 8.48 per cent of inductees out of 719.”

“See txt to Grohl,” she added, sharing a screenshot of a text she sent to the Foo Fighters vocalist about his own induction to the Rock Hall and how he should “hold the seats of Tina Turner and Carole King, both who have been eligible for over 30! years each.”

Grohl has been inducted to the hall twice, with Nirvana in 2013 and Foo Fighters in 2021. He also helped induct Queen (2001) and Rush (2013), as well as performing with Lionel Richie at last year’s ceremony.

“ELIGIBILITY is 25 years after 1st release,” she added, discussing how Foo Fighters “were nominated 4 secs later”.

Elsewhere, Courtney Love recently claimed that she was supposed to have a major role in Fight Club but never stepped in front of the camera after Brad Pitt got her fired.

Advertisement

The singer said that she had signed on to play the role of Marla Singer, who was played by Helena Bonham Carter in the final cut of the David Fincher film. Pitt then allegedly demanded that she be cut from the cast.

Also in the episode, Love cited Lana Del Rey and her late husband Kurt Cobain as the only “true musical geniuses” she’s ever known.

She is currently gearing up to release her first album in over 12 years, which she confirmed would not be a rock album. “People aren’t really doing rock anymore,” she said, because “rock’s not a thing”.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement