Courtney Love to reunite with Hole bandmate Melissa Auf der Maur

Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur will play live together for the first time in eight years for a Planned Parenthood benefit show.

Auf der Maur played bass in the Love-led grunge band Hole from 1994 until 1999. She also rejoined the band for a brief reunion in 2012.

Now, the two have been confirmed for a performance at ‘Bans Off My Body’. The gig takes place on March 14 at the Feminist Institute at The Town Hall in New York City, with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.

Other performers confirmed for the benefit gig are Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and his wife Etty, Rachael Yamagata, Joan as Police Woman, and Betty.

Last week, Love was awarded the Icon Award at the NME Awards 2020. “I woke up this morning and I have the honour of picking up this fuck you thing,” Love said when she accepted it.

“Which is fantastic in the capital of this fantastic country where I first picked up a New Musical Express in, I don’t know, 1981 in fucking Liverpool where I read the other day I lost my virginity to Joy Division’s ‘Isolation’.”

Last month, Love contributed a new solo song ‘Mother’ to the soundtrack of new horror film ‘The Turning’.

The soundtrack is made up entirely of original tracks. It also features the likes of Mitski, Soccer Mommy, Warpaint, Kali Uchis, Kim Gordon and Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard’s new band, The Aubreys