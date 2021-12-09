Courtney Marie Andrews announces 2022 Australian tour

American singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews has announced she’ll return to Australia in March of next year for her debut headline tour of the country.

The run of dates will kick off at Canberra Theatre on March 3, continuing along to with stops in Eltham, Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Castlemaine and Archie’s Creek. Andrews will be joined by Nashville artist Erin Rae for her headline dates. See tour dates below – tickets are on sale from December 14 at 9am.

In addition, Andrews will also appear as part of next year’s Port Fairy Folk Festival. The 2022 edition runs from March 11-14 and also features the likes of Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Maple Glider, The Paper Kites, Gordon Koang and Leah Senior on the line-up.

Last year, Andrews released her Grammy-nominated seventh studio album, ‘Old Flowers’. Upon its release, NME said that the album’s “stripped back sound gives [Andrews’] impeccable way with words the perfect amount of breathing room” in a four-star review.

“Her hushed, acoustic sound of her seventh album is fittingly meditative. Musing on the break-up of a nine-year-long romantic relationship, simplicity is key to ‘Old Flowers’’ innate grace.”

Courtney Marie Andrews’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

Thursday 3 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre

Saturday 5 – Eltham (NSW), Eltham Hotel

Sunday 6 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Tuesday 8 – Perth, Fremantle Arts Centre

Thursday 10 – Sydney, Sydney Recital Hall

Tuesday 15 – Melbourne, Wesley Anne

Wednesday 16 – Melbourne, The Espy

Friday 18 – Castlemaine, Bridge Hotel

Saturday 19 – Archie’s Creek, Archie’s Creek Hotel

Sunday 20 – Melbourne, Westwood