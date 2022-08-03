Cousin of Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio has joined New York Yankees

The cousin of Vampire Weekend bassist Chris Baio has joined the New York Yankees.

Harrison Bader, a baseball player who broke into the Major Leagues in 2017, was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals just minutes before the deadline yesterday (August 2).

He was traded for Yankees left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. “It’s a dream come true for our family and I’m beyond excited to root for Harrison and our hometown team!” Baio said in a statement via Pitchfork upon hearing the news.

Bader won his first Gold Glove – awarded to the best fielder at each position – in 2021.

The cousins both grew up in Bronxville, New York and Bader will now play his home games in the Bronx.

Meanwhile, Baio released his third album ‘Dead Hand Control’ last year.

In a four star review, NME described the record as “a hopeful collection that shifts from electronic dreamscapes to Talking Heads-style art-rock”.

The review added: “The record teams with hope, which couldn’t be more apt for a moment in which a new political era dawns and light, albeit slowly, finds its way through the darkness.”

In other Vampire Weekend news, the band recently headlined Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival alongside Jack White, Halsey, Foals, Bonobo, Fontaines D.C., Dinosaur Jr, Syd, Arlo Parks, Black Pumas, Tom Misch, Mura Masa, Hiatus Kaiyote, Superorganism, Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail and more.

It marked the return of international artists to Fuji Rock Festival following a 2021 edition comprising an all-Japanese line-up. The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and screened classic sets from past years of Fuji Rock online instead.