Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird announce Australian summer tour dates

Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird have unveiled a slate of Australia tour dates for the summer. See the full list of dates below.

The Melbourne indie pop outfit just wrapped up a short Australia tour last month in support of their sophomore album ‘New Romancer’, but they’re gearing up for more in 2020, as The Music notes. After ringing in the new year at Falls Festival in Byron Bay, Cousin Tony will tour Australia in February, kicking things off in Newcastle on February 6 and wrapping up at The Croxton in Melbourne at the end of the month. They will also return to Byron Bay for a free show at The Northern on February 21.

Advertisement

After their summer tour, the band will head to South By Southwest in Austin, Texas – one of 17 Australian acts to play the annual music showcase and conference. Find more information on their 2020 tour plans and ticketing details here.

“The momentum and ethos of Cousin Tony is only growing stronger and more joyous and we’re stoked to be along for the ride,” frontman and songwriter Lachlan Rose said in a statement. “The conversations and experiences we’ve had touring ‘New Romancer’ have been truly beautiful. Gonzo, Rick, Pete, Matt and I can’t wait for the next tour and onwards to SXSW. Happy days.”

Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird’s summer tour dates are:

Byron Bay, Falls Festival (December 31)

Newcastle, The Newcastle Hotel (February 6)

Sydney, Waywards (7)

Wollongong, La La La’s (8)

Geelong, Workers Geelong (15)

Brisbane, The Outpost (20)

Byron Bay, The Northern (21)

Hobart, Altar Bar (28)

Melbourne, The Croxton (29)