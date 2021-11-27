Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird drop soaring new single ‘When This Is Over’

Melbourne indie-rock outfit Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird have shared a grandiose new single titled ‘When This Is Over’ – a glittery, optimistic slow-burner pitched by singer Lachy Rose as “some kind of anthemic beacon of times to come”.

It puts a notably positive spin on the “pandemic song” formula, Rose musing suavely on his post-COVID ambitions over a bed of bold, reverberant grand piano chords, sizzling bass and dry, swaggering saxophones. As she tends to, keyboardist Francesca Gonzales steals the spotlight with her bright, towering vocal harmonies.

On the track’s smoky second verse, Rose sings: “Endless beaches and all the golden peaches of Samarkand / Exotic pleasures of a foreign land / But here by the ocean, it’s too late for fate / So I take a change / On my baby, just maybe / When this is over, would you care to dance?”

Have a listen to ‘When This Is Over’ below:

“As far as artistic offerings go, the last thing I felt people needed was a reminder of the pandemic and its consequences,” Rose said in a press release. “But as it unrolled and began to affect my loved ones so deeply, I started to formulate this hopeful sound that served as some kind of anthemic beacon of times to come.

“Hearing people talk of their plans to travel, connect, socialise, and party was devastating in its hopeful simplicity, and the phrase ‘when this is over’ was used all too frequently. It wasn’t about dragging people down to the depths of my isolation, but painting this hyper colour vision of the connection – romantic, spiritual, emotional – that awaited us on the other side…”

The frontman went on to note that in the recording process, the entire group of collaborators – especially the singers among them – were “imagining a visual and emotional moment – people hugging at the airport, friends meeting at the pub, families, festivals”. He noted that “that guttural, emotional human need to connect is central to the song’s spirit”.

‘When This Is Over’ comes as Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird’s first offering for 2021, with their last release being 2020’s ‘Live At The Corner’ EP. As per its accompanying press release, the new song will appear on the band’s forthcoming third album, which is due out in 2022 via Double Drummer.