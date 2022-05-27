Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird overcome grief on euphoric new single ‘Bluestone’

Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird have returned with ‘Bluestone’, a warm and triumphant ode to the feeling of euphoria that comes when you conquer a period of grief.

Its celebratory themes are matched by its soundscape, wherein noodly, emo-esque guitars are elevated by a jubilant horn section, shimmery vocal harmonies and gentle, yet impactful taps of a tambourine. In his weathered, Americana-channeling baritone, frontman Lachlan Rose sings: “I love you for leaving / ‘Cause I know that it’s hard / To break down a bluestone wall / For a change of God.”

Have a listen to ‘Bluestone’ below:

In a press release, Rose described ‘Bluestone’ as “a song of acceptance”. He explained: “Heartache and grief reach a certain stage at which you can finally turn around and view it with gratitude for the way in which it has shaped you.”

Delving further into the song’s lyrics, Rose went on to say that the line “I love you for leaving” represents “the euphoria of not just acceptance but reverence for the hard journey that led you to this point”. He continued: “In some ways, the metaphor of a relationship as a bluestone house continues the poetic journey of [earlier track] ‘Best Face To London’, the result of composing music whilst on a building worksite.”

‘Bluestone’ arrives today (May 27) as the second preview of CTBNF’s forthcoming third album, following the November ‘21 release of ‘When This Is Over’. Though they’re yet to reveal its title or release date, the Melbourne band confirmed that LP3 is fully mixed, and that in addition to the album itself, an “extensive” tour in support of it will be announced in the coming months.

For the time being, fans in Ngunnawal/Canberra, Woolyungah/Wollongong and Eora/Sydney will be able to hear ‘Bluestone’ live next month, with a trio of intimate headline shows announced earlier in the week. The band will take to the stage at Canberra’s Transit Bar on Friday June 24, before hitting Wollongong and Sydney over the rest of the weekend. Find tickets here.

Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird’s tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 24 – Canberra, Transit Bar

Saturday 25 – Wollongong, Project Contemporary Artspace

Sunday 26 – Sydney, The Vanguard