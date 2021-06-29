Coronavirus: a 2021 guide to Australian festivals, concerts and tours affected by pandemic restrictions

Well over a year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia’s music scene continues to struggle, be it due to a slow vaccine rollout, snap lockdowns or reduced venue capacities.

Within the first half of 2021, festival giants like Bluesfest and multidisciplinary arts fest RISING have had to either postpone or outright cancel their events at the eleventh hour – prompting industry calls for a form of business interruption insurance for the live performance sector.

As COVID-19 cases flare up, border restrictions continue to alternately ease and tighten and temporary lockdowns instituted and lifted, affecting concerts and festivals across Australia. As of June 29, four capital cities are in some state of lockdown:

Prior to that, Victoria emerged from a two-week lockdown, the fourth of its kind for the state.

Stay on top of which festivals, tours and concerts in Australia have been called off or postponed with the list below, updated regularly as more news comes in throughout 2021. For concerts and festivals affected in the past, head here.

Alice Skye and Elizabeth

On June 29, singer-songwriters Alice Skye and Elizabeth postponed the Victorian leg of their co-headline tour, scheduled for July 2-4. The tour was already rescheduled once. Tickets will be honoured for the future dates, which Elizabeth said will be “announced soon”.

“I’m hurting a lot for my band, my whole team and our industry right now. Watching us all make these posts over n over is getting tired. For those with tickets, thank you so so much. Back soon with new dates and more info,” Skye said.

Cry Club

On June 29, bubblegum-punk duo Cry Club postponed their forthcoming Brisbane show on July 3, as the city prepares to enter a three-day lockdown. Tickets will be honoured for the unconfirmed future dates and refunds will be made available.

“We’re currently in the process of locking in a replacement date, but due to the speed at which things have gone south it’s taking a little longer than usual,” the band said on social media.

Amy Shark

The Adelaide (July 1) and Perth (July 3) dates of Amy Shark’s ‘Cry Forever’ tour have been postponed to currently unconfirmed dates in light of varying restrictions around the country. Rescheduled dates are currently in the works and ticketholders will be notified.

“I’m so sorry, this hurts and I’m shattered but I’ll be there very soon!” Shark wrote in an Instagram story on June 28.

Thelma Plum

On June 28, Thelma Plum pushed back the dates of her Homecoming Queen tour once again due to intrastate border restrictions throughout Australia. The tour, which will see Plum make a number of stops along the east coast and Adelaide, will now take place across July.

“Thank you again for holding onto your tickets, we are holding onto that thought to keep up our spirits! Of course, if you cannot make the new dates, please contact the ticket company for a refund,” a statement read.

Splendour In The City

Splendour In The Grass’ satellite event Splendour In The City was cancelled on June 28 due to complications brought on by the Sydney lockdown. Artists that were set to play included Tash Sultana, Ziggy Ramo, Ocean Alley, Violent Soho, Spacey Jane and Vera Blue, among others. Refunds for the event are being processed from June 29.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for all of the crew, suppliers and artists that were working hard to deliver this event for Sydney. Splendour in the City was set to provide much needed income for our live music industry which has been devasted since March 2020,” Secret Sounds co-CEO Jessica Ducrou said in a statement.

Hockey Dad

Hockey Dad were forced to postpone some of their recent Brisbane shows after stay-at-home orders came into effect, forcing the band to isolate for two weeks. The Windang duo were actually told to isolate just as they were set to return to the stage for an encore, which abruptly ended the concert.

The band’s team are currently working on reorganising the remaining Brisbane dates.

“We felt amazing as we walked off stage. We really felt like we had pulled off something special. Despite all odds we were finally playing these shows after over a year’s worth of postponement. As the crowd started yelling for us to jump back on for an encore, we got the tap on the shoulder and were escorted away from the stage to receive the bad news,” Hockey Dad’s Billy Fleming said.

Jimmy Barnes

On June 27, Aussie rocker Jimmy Barnes postponed the Perth show of his Flesh and Blood national tour, citing uncertainty of border restrictions around the current Sydney Covid-19 outbreak.

The July 2 show has now been pushed back to August 13 at the city’s Riverside Theatre. Touring agency Frontier has advised that none of the other shows on the national tour will be affected, with shows now kicking off on Friday July 16 at Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre.

Full Tilt

The Melbourne leg of Full Tilt festival has been rescheduled due to the recent COVID-19 lockdown in Victoria. Originally scheduled for July 3 at Coburg Velodrome, it will now take place on Saturday October 23 at Reunion Park in Burnley.

Current tickets remain valid for the new date, with organisers saying interstate fans unable to attend the rescheduled event will be offered a ticket transfer to a city of their choice.