Cradle Of Filth say their collaboration with Ed Sheeran is underway: “He’s done some of it”

A Cradle Of Filth and Ed Sheeran collaboration could be here soon, with the metal outfit’s frontman Dani Filth revealing both parties are progressing with work on a joint song.

In an interview with Knotfest (via Revolver), Filth says the band and Sheeran are inching closer to putting out a collaborative track. “We still have yet to finish our song with Ed Sheeran,” he explained.

“He’s done some of it, but then he had a baby, and then he got obviously sidetracked with that and doing whatever Ed does, which is play massive shows around the globe,” Filth added. “He’s not at our beck and call. But he is gonna finish it, he assures me. Actually, I spoke to him quite recently.”

According to Filth, there’s currently no release date for the song. “It’ll be released when it’s finished,” he said.

The idea for the collaboration between the symphonic death metal outfit and the ‘Shape Of You’ star first came about last year. Sheeran said he might one day write a heavy metal album, revealing he “was really into death metal as a kid” and listened to Cradle Of Filth and Slipknot. His comment prompted a reply on Instagram from Filth, who said: “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

The following month, Filth revealed he had “actually been emailing” with Sheeran, suggesting the musicians were moving toward creating something together.

An interview earlier this year saw Filth share an update on the progress of his band’s work with Sheeran. “The thing that interests me, if we would undertake [the collaboration], the juxtaposition between what we do and what he does,” he said at the time. “I think it’s a bit of a challenge to undertake.”

When the track finally arrives, it won’t mark the first time Sheeran has collaborated with a heavier artist. Earlier this year, Sheeran teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon on a metalcore version of Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’, which they premiered at this year’s BRIT Awards. Last weekend (August 27), Sheeran joined Bring Me The Horizon on stage at Reading Festival 2022 to perform their rework of Sheeran’s mega hit.

Cradle Of Filth released their 13th studio album, ‘Existence Is Futile’ in October 2021. While recording the album, the Suffolk outfit came up with the concept for their own brand of “satanic” teas, saying at the time: “If anything this weird space of time known as ‘lockdown’ has taught us, is that literally everything can be mollified with a really good cup of tea.”