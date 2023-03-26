Cradle Of Filth want their Ed Sheeran collab released by summer

Cradle Of Filth have shared an update on their highly-anticipated collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

Back in 2021, frontman Dani Filth revealed that he had been in touch with the pop star and that Sheeran had invited him “up to his place”.

The following year, Filth shared that work on the track was progressing, but Sheeran becoming a father had delayed sessions. However, in December Filth shared a photo of himself at the pub with Sheeran and producer Scott Atkins.

“A little over a week ago I was having lunch with the unlikely lads, having just done something fun,” read the caption.

In a new interview with LouderSound, Filth confirmed that “Ed’s done all his parts.”

“It’s just bass and vocals for me to do on my return to England after Easter,” he continued. “The plan is to do it as a charity single. We’re hoping for it to be out by the summer.”

Filth went on to describe the track: “It’s exactly how you can imagine it’ll sound, if you can imagine Ed Sheeran with Cradle Of Filth. He plays acoustic guitar on it, but it’s heavy: it’s got a blast beat in there.”

Elsewhere, Filth described his being mates with Sheeran as “weird”.

“I’ve spoken to him very regularly over the last two years. Like me, he’s a real Suffolk boy. When he came to the studio that day, he didn’t come down with a cavalcade of reporters: he turned up on his own, guitar on his back, Cradle Of Filth hoodie on, and got on with it. It was fucking great.”

The idea of the collaboration was first sparked after Sheeran revealed in an interview that he “would not be opposed to” making a metal album.

Since then, he was joined by Bring Me The Horizon at the BRITs 2022 to perform a reworked version of his hit single ‘Bad Habits’. Days later, an alternate take on the track featuring both artists was released. Sheeran later joined the band at Reading 2022 to perform the song again.

In the wake of the ceremony, Sheeran also revealed that he was “going to write a song” with the band. “

Ed Sheeran is currently gearing up to release new album ‘-’ which he says was written against a backdrop of personal turmoil.

Aaron Dessner of The National teamed up with Sheeran on writing and production duties, with the album due out May 5.