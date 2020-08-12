Craterface drop new single ‘BIG WHEELIN”

Novocastrian alt-rap duo Craterface have dropped a brand new single today (August 12), entitled ‘BIG WHEELIN”.

The new track is taken from the pair’s forthcoming mixtape ‘BURN AFTER LISTENING’, slated for release this October.

A press statement released today described ‘BIG WHEELIN” as channelling “the kicks of driving aimlessly, unsupervised for the first time, with the rush of freedom that comes from owning your first car”.

Inspired by Ramirez’s ‘Gold Thangs and Pinky Rings’, Craterface rapper baby bruh and producer/vocalist Taki Local said of the new single, “We wanted to make something to put on in the whip while riding around in the sun.”

Listen to ‘BIG WHEELIN” below:

‘BIG WHEELIN” follows the release of previous single ‘-12°’, which dropped in February and featured fellow Newcastle natives FRITZ and Aquinas. The pair also collaborated with teddie on his single ‘Call Me’ and toured with Sydney experimental band Shady Nasty in February.

Craterface emerged in 2019 with the release of their debut album ‘Don’t Be Confused’ – named “packet album” on FBi Radio – featuring lead single ‘LEXAPRO’.

Upcoming mixtape ‘BURN AFTER LISTENING’ will, according to Craterface, see the pair “explore spiritually, heartbreak, cyclical growth and finding self love, while wearing Newcastle on their sleeve”.

‘BIG WHEELIN’’ by Craterface is out now.