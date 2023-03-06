Watch CRAVITY get ‘Groovy’ in their new music video

K-pop boyband CRAVITY have released the music video for ‘Groovy’, the newly released lead single from their latest mini-album ‘Master: Piece’.

In the music video for ‘Groovy’, the nine-member group bring their infectious energy to various different locations, including an office building and press conference. “To the rhythm, body body movin’ / Just like this, I’m going crazy for you / Falling into this move / Keepin’ it keepin’ it groovy,” the boyband sing on the chorus.

‘Groovy’ appears on CRAVITY’s new six-track mini-album ‘Master: Piece’, which was also released today (March 6). The project also notably features the song ‘Light the Way’, which was co-composed by member Woobin.

‘Master: Piece’ comes just five months after their last release, ‘New Wave’, which featured the single ‘Party Rock’. Prior to ‘New Wave’, CRAVITY dropped ‘Boogie Woogie’, their first-ever English single.

Aside from their musical output in 2022, CRAVITY also performed at various international K-pop festivals, including KCON US Tour, HallyuPopFest London 2022, KCON 2022 LA, and KCON 2022 Premiere In Chicago.

