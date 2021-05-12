Watch CRAVITY sing hits by SEVENTEEN, Avicii, Joji and more

K-pop boyband CRAVITY have made their debut appearance on ELLE’s popular video series ‘Song Association’.

During the segment, the group performed tracks from their latest mini-album ‘Season 3. Hideout: Be Our Voice’, as well as hit songs from pop stars such as Fifth Harmony (‘Worth It’), Kesha (‘Tik Tok’) and more. CRAVITY also covered ‘Wake Me Up’ by the late Avicii and Joji’s ‘Test Drive’.

The boyband also showcased their renditions of tracks by fellow South Korean musicians, including ‘Hot Summer’ and ‘Crazy In Love’ by K-pop groups f(x) and SEVENTEEN, respectively, plus ‘Party (Shut Down)’ by rapper Sik-K.

Elsewhere in the video, the group also talked about the different celebrities they would like to work with in the future. Leader Serim said he would like to perform with ATEEZ, while Taiwanese-American member Allen cited SHINee’s Taemin as a major influence on his decision to become a K-pop idol.

“I would like to collaborate with my role model, Taemin from SHINee. Even if we don’t make a song together, I would like to collaborate on the stage, on a performance,” said Allen. “I really admire him. I love his dance moves. I think he’s really cool. He’s the reason why I started dancing and why I wanted to become a K-pop star.”

CRAVITY are the latest act to appear on ELLE’s ‘Song Association’, following Norwegian singer-songwriter Girl In Red, R&B duo VanJess and ‘Drivers License’ singer Olivia Rodrigo.

Earlier this year, CRAVITY dropped a performance video for ‘Bad Habits’, a cut from ‘Season 3. Hideout: Be Our Voice’. “The dance routine was really fun to perform and suits the mood of the song really well,” the boyband said in a press release at the time.